MicroBitcoin Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $150.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006468 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00079491 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

