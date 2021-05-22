Zacks: Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $477.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.60 million. Graco reported sales of $366.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 183,301 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Graco by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Graco by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,410. Graco has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

