Zacks: Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 399,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.