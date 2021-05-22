Brokerages Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce $376.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.30 million. Coherent posted sales of $298.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,395. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.45 and a 200 day moving average of $204.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.