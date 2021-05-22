Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

