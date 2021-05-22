Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 4.8% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $488.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

