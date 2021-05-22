Sound Shore Management Inc CT Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $63,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.63. 4,295,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

