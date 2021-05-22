Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-$856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 85,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCUT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

