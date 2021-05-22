NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,689,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.