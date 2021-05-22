Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 23,620 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

