0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 41.6% Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $353,011.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00067648 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.