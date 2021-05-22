Loser Coin Market Cap Achieves $10.97 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $4.25 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00403409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00192455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.00838760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.