Furucombo (COMBO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $891,271.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $891,271.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00403409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00192455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.00838760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMBOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.