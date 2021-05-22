C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

