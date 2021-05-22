Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 2,722,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

