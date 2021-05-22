Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 117,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,769. The company has a market capitalization of $937.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $66.91.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

