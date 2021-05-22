Bell Bank Has $1.61 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bell Bank grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. 4,913,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.