Main Street Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.18. 10,366,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,701,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

