RE Advisers Corp Has $32.29 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 369,500 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,474,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,403,691. The company has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

