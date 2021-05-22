Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $819.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $819.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $796.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $856.30 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $663.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,728 shares of company stock worth $11,431,781. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.27. 3,089,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,480. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

