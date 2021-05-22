Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Radius Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Radius Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 275,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

