SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 86.7% higher against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $230,710.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

