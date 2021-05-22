General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $63.13. 2,701,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

