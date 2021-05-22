BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:BBQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,732. The company has a market cap of $140.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BBQ has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $16.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,060. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

