CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

