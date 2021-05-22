Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $53.99 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.77. 5,603,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.