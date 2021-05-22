Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $159.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

