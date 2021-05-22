Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 120,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 172,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 287,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after buying an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $147.97 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

