HC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 461.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. 40,243,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

