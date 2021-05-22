Boston Family Office LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.