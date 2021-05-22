Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.80 Million

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $352.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.70 million and the highest is $358.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.88. 255,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,931. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,603. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

