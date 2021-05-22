Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $442.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.00 million and the highest is $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $410.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.51. 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.