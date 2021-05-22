Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.82. 631,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,978. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $163.86 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.