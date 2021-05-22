ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233,715 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,442,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,714. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

