KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, 86 Research raised KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,769,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 334.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

