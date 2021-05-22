Unitrade Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.73 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.42 or 0.00893306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00089783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

