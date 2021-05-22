CryptoPing (PING) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $2,510.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00411816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00193002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.46 or 0.00864718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

