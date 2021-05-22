BLink (BLINK) Price Tops $0.0430 on Major Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $28,218.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.42 or 0.00893306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00089783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

