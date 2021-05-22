DEX (DEX) Market Cap Tops $4.59 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.42 or 0.00893306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00089783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.