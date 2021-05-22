Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) vs. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Esports Entertainment Group and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.11%. NeoGames has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than NeoGames.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and NeoGames’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -14.07 NeoGames $49.20 million 21.60 $6.51 million $0.39 123.85

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Esports Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoGames, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeoGames beats Esports Entertainment Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

