-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.06. Capri posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,470. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

