Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,479. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.07 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

