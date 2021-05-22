Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,140,000 after buying an additional 119,180 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,587,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,062,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.