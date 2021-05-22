The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,761,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,708 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,321,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 251,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock remained flat at $$138.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,958. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.68 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

