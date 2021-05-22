CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 17,723,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

