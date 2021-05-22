Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.82.

Synopsys stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.83. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,547 shares of company stock worth $13,843,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

