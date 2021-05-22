Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.82.
Synopsys stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.83. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,547 shares of company stock worth $13,843,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.