Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. 5,577,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.