Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. 20,792,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,763,611. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $249.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

