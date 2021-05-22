1,077 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.