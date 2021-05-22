Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $824.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $822.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $774.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

